Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Reopening of yeshivas will copy model of IDF 'capsules' Prime MInister Netanyahu has approved reopening of yeshivas (schools of Torah study) in line with the IDF COVID-19 model where individuals are divided into discrete groups or capsules that have no contact with one another. At present, only unmarried students will be allowed to return to yeshiva while married students will continue learning at home. Any yeshiva that wants to reopen later at its own pace is welcome to do so.