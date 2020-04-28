20:46 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Forest planting for both memorial and renewal in Jordan Valley A new forest has been planted in the Jordan Valley whose purpose is to memorialize those who died since 1967 defending and settling it and to represent renewal of settlement activity as Israel prepares to formerly annex the area. Once annexation becomes official in the months ahead, a significant influx of population is expected into the Jordan Valley that comprises Israel's eastern border with many towns and farming communities already situated throughout the expanse. ► ◄ Last Briefs