20:38 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Canada: Anti-Semitic incidents reach record high again Read more League for Human Rights, part of B’nai Brith Canada, recorded 2,207 anti-Semitic incidents in 2019 Annual Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents. ► ◄ Last Briefs