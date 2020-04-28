20:29 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Netanyahu: 'A day will come and the hug will return to our lives' During the crowdless torch-lighting ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem, Prime Minister addressed the nation over television in these words: "The day will come and the hug and embrace will return to our lives but we are not there yet because the epidemic is still here." Netanyahu detailed the achievements of Israel as it celebrates the 72nd anniversary of its independence. ► ◄ Last Briefs