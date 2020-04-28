Reopening yeshivas should not risk desecration of God's name

Minister of Transportation Betzalel Smotrich has warned against reopening national-religious yeshivas too soon since doing so could result in a spike of COVID-19 and criticism of disregarding safety measures that resulted in spread of the virus. When the ultra-orthodox sector disregarded public gathering safety measures and a spike in COVID-19 was reported among that population such criticism was forthcoming.

When religious Jews engage in any activity that results in such criticism that activity is considered a desecration of God's name.