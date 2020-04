19:33 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Total lockdown for Independence Day begins; ends tomorrow at 8 p.m. A total lockdown is in place throughout Israel from this evening through all of Independence Day tomorrow. 6,000 police, IDF border patrol, and volunteers have been dispatched throughout the country to enforce the lockdown which includes a ban on travel between cities. The lockdown will be lifted tomorrow night at 8 p.m. ► ◄ Last Briefs