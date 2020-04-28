Memorial stones sent from Moscow to Israel

Each year, the Israeli Embassy in Moscow, together with the military attache, holds a full ceremony on Memorial Day. This year, in light of the corona crisis and the many constraints in place, the embassy held a slightly different ceremony. A short video stirred a lot of emotions among the followers of the embassy on social networks, and more importantly, this year also connected the bereaved families living in Russia with a message for the people of Israel.

In addition, as part of a special operation of the military attache together Israeli diplomats at the embassy, along with representatives of other Israeli organizations in Moscow, prepared memorial stones that were flown to Israel placed on the graves of Russian-born Israeli soldiers in cemeteries throughout the country. It is a Jewish custom to place stones on graves as the stones represent the indestructible souls of the deceased and their eternal memories.