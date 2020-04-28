18:38 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 'We are financing our children's murderers' "We are financing our children's murderers" are the words used by families whose loved ones were murdered in terrorist attacks as they reacted to the government's decision to transfer 500 million shekels to the Palestinian Authority, funds earmarked for coping with the coronavirus. The families have petitioned the Supreme Court to block this transfer of funds and the Court has given the government until Thursday to respond to the petition. ► ◄ Last Briefs