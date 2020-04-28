Search for poet whose poems were found in sands of Sinai

The search is on for the poet whose poems were found on pieces of paper in the sands of the Sinai Desert during the Yom Kippur War. Elhanan Friedman was digging a foxhole with other soldiers near the Red Sea when he discovered the poems in an abandoned foxhole in the area.

Now his daughter, Naama Meir, is helping him find the poet or his relatives. The search is being conducted through a number of Facebook groups.

Meir has appealed to the public as follows: "So if your father or grandfather took part in battles in Sinai near Refidim or the Firdan Bridge next to the Suez Canal between1968 and1973 and you think he liked to write poems, please show him the poems that are on Facebook. We would love to return the poems to their author."