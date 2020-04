18:01 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Minister of Education Peretz approves reopening of yeshivas Minister of Education Rafi Peretz has approved the reopening of yeshivas (Torah study schools). Peretz spoke of the decision as follows: "We have now concluded a discussion with the prime minister. We are pleased that we have approved the opening of the yeshivas and their gradual return to routine in full compliance to the guidelines of the Ministry of Health." ► ◄ Last Briefs