17:49 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Reports from Syria: Around 20 people killed in car bomb Around twenty people have been killed and dozens more injured in a car bomb explosion according to media reports from Syria. The explosion is reported to have occurred in Afrin in northwestern Syria in an area under Turkish control. ► ◄ Last Briefs