17:38 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 President Rivlin: 'Our prayers are with the stabbing victim' President Reuven Rivlin reacted to the terrorist attack earlier today as follows: "Our prayers are being offered for the recovery of the woman stabbed by a terrorist in Kfar Saba. We will work tirelessly and without compromise battling this horrible terrorism for the sake of our citizens everywhere." ► ◄ Last Briefs