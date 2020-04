17:21 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 'I salute the civilian who courageously neutralized a terrorist' Minister of Culture and reserve brigadier general Miri Regev reacted to the terrorist attack earlier today as follows: "I pray for the recovery of the Kfar Saba resident who was severly injured today in the stabbing attack and I salute the civilian who acted courageously in neutralizing the terrorist." ► ◄ Last Briefs