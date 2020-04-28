17:14 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Religious from all sectors unite for Memorial Day in Beit Shemesh For several years all religious sectors have come together to observe Memorial Day in Beit Shemesh, a city of 120,000 located thirty kilometers north of Jerusalem. This effort has been led by Gil Keresanti from the national religioous camp. Keresanti noted that "more ultra-orthodox families were involved this year" and that "the coronavirus has brought greater unity this year among the various religious groups in the city." ► ◄ Last Briefs