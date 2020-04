16:56 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Supreme Court set to hear case for delegitimizing unity government Israel's Supreme Court is set to hear a case that would delegitimize the new unity government formed by Benjamin Netanyahu. Eleven judges from the Court will hear the case. It is to be noted that Benny Gantz, leader of the left of center bloc that joined Netanyahu in forming the unity government, has stated his opposition to the Court intervening in this matter. ► ◄ Last Briefs