16:45 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Explosive device discovered near parked vehicle in Haifa An explosive device has been discovered in Haifa. The police had received a report regarding a suspicious object near a parked vehicle in the Hadar neighborhood and cordoned off the area where the vehicle was located. After examining the suspicious object, it was found to be a explosive device and is now being neutralized. An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is underway.