Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 'A good man whose life's work was beyond compare' Rabbi Yeshayahu Haber who passed away last week was described by Yair Arnon, a volunteer kidney donor, as "a good man whose life's work was beyond compare." Rav Haber established the "Matnat Chaim" (Gift of Life) organization whose 800th voluntary kidney donation was contributed just two weeks ago.