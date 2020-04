16:10 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 'Kaddish patrol' in Haifa comforts bereaved families Volunteers from a 'Kaddish patrol' arrived at bereaved families' homes and stood with them in open areas to recite kaddish so they would not feel alone on Memorial Day. ► ◄ Last Briefs