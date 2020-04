16:06 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Independence Day flyover to include Galilee Medical Center The annual Independence Day air force flyover will include a salute to the Galilee Medical Center by flying over it the skies above Nahariya, a city located on the north coast of Israel near the Lebanese border. The Medical Center was not initially included in the flyover route. ► ◄ Last Briefs