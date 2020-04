15:57 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Ceremonies for fallen soldiers held without audience The Memorial Day events for Israel's fallen soldiers have ended. In the 52 military cemeteries across the country and at the Bedouin fighters' monument, the candle lighting ceremonies were held in memory of the fallen for the first time in Israel's history with no audience. ► ◄ Last Briefs