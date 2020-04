15:37 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 'On Memorial Day, our enemies remind us why we must fight' Knesset member Gabi Ashkenzi, in reaction to the terrorist attack in Kfar Saba, remarked: "On Memorial Day our enemies have reminded us why we must fight. Thanks to a citizen who was passing by and reacted to the stabbing, many more causalties were prevented. I salute you on your quick response and wish a speedy recovery to the woman wounded in the attack." ► ◄ Last Briefs