Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20
Benny Gantz: 'We are united and strong against our enemies'
In reaction to the this afternoon's terrorist attack, speaker of the Knesset Benny Gantz said: "I send hope for a speedy recovery to the victim of today's terrorist attack this afternoon in Kfar Saba and praise the courage of the citizen who neutralized the terrorist with determination and professionalism. We stand united and strong against our enemies."