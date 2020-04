15:08 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Ultra-orthodox American Jewry donate plasma to fight COVID-19 There is a volunteer effort on the part of ultra-orthodox American Jewry to donate blood plasma of those who have recovered from COVID-19. The anti-bodies in donated plasma are used to help those infected with COVID-19 recover from the virus. ► ◄ Last Briefs