News BriefsIyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20
MK Maklev: Memory is the basis for continuity
Knesset Member Uri Maklev represented United Torah Judaism at the Knesset plenum to mark Memorial Day and called for unity in the people.
"This legacy of the people of Israel, the Torah of Israel and the Land of Israel is acting in their memory. Memory is our strength. If their is no past there is no future. Memory is the basis for continuity, it acknowledging the good, honor and comfort that we can give to the fallen."
