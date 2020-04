14:26 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 'He got out of his car and ran to help the wounded' Read more Watch: Ariel Hovav, IDF commander who always jumped to help others, was killed in a terror attack, while trying to help the victims. ► ◄ Last Briefs