13:40 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 PM: Our answer to evil - pursuing terrorists until their defeat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke at the ceremony commemorating the victims of terror. "Our answer to the evil is to pursue the terrorists until they are completely defeated and continuing the work of building the country," he said.