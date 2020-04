12:55 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Initial report: Suspected attack in Kfar Saba, woman stabbed There has been a suspected terror attack in Kfar Saba, with a woman stabbed. The stabber has been neutralized by police. Details are being investigated. ► ◄ Last Briefs