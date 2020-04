The Ministry of Energy announced that the price of fuel at the beginning of May on Thursday night is going down to 10 agurot per liter.

The maximum price per liter of lead-free 95 octane gasoline at a self-service station (including VAT) will not exceed NIS 4.79 per liter. The full service charge will be 21 agurot per liter (including VAT), with no change from the previous month.