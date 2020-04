12:18 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Bennett: We will continue to act wherever needed, even far from Israel Defense Minister Naftali Bennett made remarks to mark Memorial Day. "Our enemies are also trying to hurt us in these days, but we succeed and we will continue to fulfill the miracle called the State of Israel. The IDF will continue to act in every place required, even far from the borders of Israel." ► ◄ Last Briefs