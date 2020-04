11:49 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Supreme Court approves AG request to postpone response to petition The High Court acceded to Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit's request and postponed until Thursday his response to the petition against the coalition agreement between Blue and White and the Likud. ► ◄ Last Briefs