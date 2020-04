11:39 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 PM at memorial ceremony: Our forceful policy prevents casualties Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered remarks at the central memorial ceremony on Mount Herzl. "Our forceful policy towards those who seek to kill us prevents victims. Our enemies know that with every provocation we respond with twofold the power," the Prime Minister said. ► ◄ Last Briefs