11:07 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Health Ministry: Labs able to carry out 15,000 corona tests a day The Ministry of Health announced Tuesday that the capacity of corona testing labs has risen to around 15,000 tests per day. ► ◄ Last Briefs