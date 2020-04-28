10:22 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 PM to bereaved families: Preparedness never leaves us Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posted a video addressing bereaved families. "My brothers and sisters of bereaved families, during our 72 years of independence, we knew different Memorial Days. We knew Memorial Days during wars and battles, during times of operations and raids, during times of terrorist attacks, and even in peaceful times in which readiness and preparedness continues - because it never leaves us." ► ◄ Last Briefs