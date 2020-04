10:17 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Jewish Agency chair: Jews still move on streets in fear Jewish Agency Chairman isaac Herzog spoke at the memorial ceremony held by the organization. "Today I bow with pride and deep sorrow for the valor and sacrifice of our sons in Israel's wars. Among them are new immigrants and lone soldiers who immigrated to Israel alone. This is not an ordinary period, Jews are still moving in fear on the streets of the world," Herzog said. ► ◄ Last Briefs