10:11 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 ZAKA chairman: Haredi public missed out ZAKA Chairman Yehuda Meshi Zahav claims that the haredi public is wrong in renouncing Zionism. "It is precisely on this day that it is important for me to say that the haredi public has missed out, all the years the haredi leadership feared Zionism, but it turned out that everything was imagined. Even at the time of the Holy Temple there weren't a million Jews in Jerusalem as we see now, Judaism was never as vibrant as now," he told the Knesset Channel. ► ◄ Last Briefs