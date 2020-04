09:51 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 'Memorial Day must commemorate all victims of anti-Semitism' Read more World Zionist Organization dep. chair says those killed in anti-Semitic attacks around the world should be added to Memorial Day death toll. ► ◄ Last Briefs