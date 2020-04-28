Memorial Day events continue in the shadow of Corona

Memorial Day events will continue today without crowds following the Corona crisis.

At 11:00, a two-minute siren will be heard, followed by the state ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem without audience. As the ceremony begins, the Air Force will fly over the military cemetery. At 13:00, the memorial service will be held for victims of hostilities in Israel and around the world, also without an audience.

Due to the Corona restrictions, a memorial service will not be held at the Shin Bet headquarters with the bereaved families this year. Members of the organization will arrive at families' homes and give them a wreath of flowers, a memorial candle, and a letter from Shin Bet Head Nadav Argaman.