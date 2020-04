07:04 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Hillel International lays off or furloughs 20% of staff Read more Hillel, the umbrella organization for Jewish student life centers on campuses around the world, lays off or furloughs a fifth of its staff. ► ◄ Last Briefs