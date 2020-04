06:55 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Captive from Yom Kippur War: I always believed I would come home Read more Tamar Yonah interviews Amnon Sharon, author of Sane In Damascus, about his experience as a captive of the Syrians in the Yom Kippur War. ► ◄ Last Briefs