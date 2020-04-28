|
28/04/20
Iranian military: We will never be a source of conflict
Iran's military said on Monday it will never be a source of conflict in the Gulf, in what appears to be a bid to ease tensions after several high-seas incidents involving US forces.
"The Islamic Republic of Iran has never been and will never be a source of tension or conflict in the region," the country's armed forces said in a statement carried by state media and quoted by AFP.
