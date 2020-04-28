|
03:05
Reported
Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20
US official: We're ready to recognize sovereignty
A State Department spokesperson indicated on Monday that the US would be ready to recognize an Israeli application of sovereignty over Judea and Samaria but asked that Israel’s new unity government also negotiate with Palestinian Arabs.
"As we have made consistently clear, we are prepared to recognize Israeli actions to extend Israeli sovereignty and the application of Israeli law to areas of the West Bank that the vision foresees as being part of the State of Israel," the spokesperson said, according to AFP.
