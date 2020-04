01:50 Reported News Briefs Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Iyar 4, 5780 , 28/04/20 Is Israel's bailout package enough for small businesses? Read more Omer Moav, Prof. of Economics, University of Warwick & IDC Herzliya discusses 8-billion-shekel bailout plan for small business owners. ► ◄ Last Briefs