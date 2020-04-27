|
22:50
Reported
News Briefs
Report: Russia attempted assassination of Mayor of Prague
The Moscow Times reported that Mayor of Prague Zdenek Hrib is under heightened police protection after local media allegations of a Russian plot to poison him.
According to a Czech news report, a Russian national arrived in the country three weeks ago armed with a lethal poison previously used by the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service to assassinate individuals viewed as political enemies and state defectors.
A Soviet-era statue was recently taken down in Prague and a city square named for a Russian opposition leader assassinated at the hands of the regime.
