Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz spoke via ZOOM with the families of the late Yonatan Burns, the late Eliezer Shefer (Z"L) and Avshalom Bashari (Z"L) who fell under his command in operational along Israel's northern border in 1988.

The conversation took place as part of the "Connect and Remember" project initiated by Elisaf Peretz, who lost his two brothers Eliraz and Uriel Peretz.