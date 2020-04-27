WZO: Add Jews murdered in anti-Semitic attacks to Memorial Day list

Vice Chairman of the World Zionist Organization Yaakov Hagoel said that the list of IDF fallen soldiers and victims of hostilities should also include those killed in anti-Semitic terrorist attacks around the world.

"When the State of Israel bows its head to commemorate 23,816 victims killed in Israel's wars and hostilities, we must remember that we are all one human tissue and also add those murdered from anti-Semitic events in the world - we are one nation," said Hagoel.