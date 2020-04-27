Mayor of Bnei Brak thanks IDF

Mayor of Bnei Brak Avraham Rubinstein expressed his appreciation for the IDF's assistance during the ongoing crisis.

Rubinstein tweeted with regards to the marking of Memorial Day: "This is the place to express...on behalf of all the residents of our city appreciation to the hundreds of IDF soldiers and their commanders for their...activities on behalf of the welfare of 210,000 residents [of Bnei Brak] during the difficult days of the coronavirus pandemic."