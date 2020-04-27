|
21:33
Reported
News BriefsIyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20
'Singing in Memory' event at the Knesset
The national memorial event, "Singing in Memory," takes place every year at the Knesset with the participation of the President of Israel, Prime Minister, Speaker of the Knesset, Defense Minister and others.
The central themes of the evening are performances by singers, military bands and musical ensembles performing songs of memory and connection with the fallen. The evening will include accounts about fallen soldiers.
