|
20:55
Reported
News BriefsIyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20
Gantz: "We have a responsibility to make sure no family feels alone"
Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz said Monday night that the current Memorial Day is one of the most difficult in the history of the State of Israel.
"We have a responsibility to make sure that no family feels alone, pick up a phone, send a message, say goodbye - help them make this horrible day a little less difficult. May the memory of the fallen be for a blessing," said Gantz.
Last Briefs