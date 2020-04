20:53 Reported News Briefs Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Iyar 3, 5780 , 27/04/20 Watch: Israelis sing 'Hatikva' together Read more At end of Memorial Day ceremony at Western Wall, Israeli citizens asked to go onto their balconies to sing national anthem together. ► ◄ Last Briefs