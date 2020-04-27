Memorial Day: 42 IDF fallen over previous year

The Memorial Day ceremony is being held with the participation of President Reuven Rivlin, Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, Commander of the Nahal Brigade, Col. Yisrael Shomer, IDF soldiers and bereaved families.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and Ministry of Health guidelines, the ceremony is being held without a live audience. The memorial torch will be lit by IDF Widows and Orphans' Organization Chairwoman Tami Shelah, widow of Major-General Ehud Shelah who fell during the Yom Kippur War.

The number of Israeli fallen soldiers since 1860 stands at 23,816. Since last year, 42 soldiers have been added to that number and another 33 disabled veterans passed away as a result of their disabilities and were recognized as fallen IDF soldiers.